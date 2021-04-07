Covid-19: No further deaths linked to coronavirus in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 2,121.
An additional 88 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 1,264 individuals.
There are 97 people in hospital with coronavirus, 12 are in intensive care and 10 are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland now stands at 117,821.
Last updated 7 April at 14:15 BST.
Vaccines
A total of 790,860 individuals in NI have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 167,923 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 958,783
Last updated 7 April at 14:15 BST.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
On Tuesday, the Republic of Ireland recorded nine further Covid-19-related deaths, with its total now at 4,727.
The National Public Health Emergency Team said three of these deaths occurred in January, two in February, three in March and one in April.
A further 443 people tested positive for coronavirus.
There have been 238,907 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.
Latest figures show there are 261 patients in hospital, with 60 in intensive care.
Last updated on 6 April at 17:30 local time.
Vaccines
As of 4 April, 663,411 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 272,676 people had received their second dose, according to the Republic of Ireland's Department of Health.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 936,087.
Last updated on 7 April at 14:15 local time.
Source: Department of Health Ireland