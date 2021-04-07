Simon Byrne to update Policing Board on NI violence
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne is set to brief the Policing Board later about violence over the Easter period.
Forty-one police officers have been hurt and 10 people arrested as a result of trouble in loyalist areas.
Mr Byrne is to provide an assessment of the disorder and injuries to officers at a private session of the board.
There were no reports of serious disorder on Tuesday night, but police maintained a presence in many areas.
Policing Board Chair Doug Garrett said the extent of officers' injuries was "shocking".
He said the violence which broke out in parts of greater Belfast and Londonderry in recent days was of "serious concern right across the community".
He added that it "may also have significant consequences for those young people who have become involved in it".
'Resign quickly'
On Tuesday, First Minister Arlene Foster urged young people not to get a criminal record by getting involved in violence.
"It is right that people speak out, but it is right that we say to those young people that two wrongs don't make a right," she said.
Mrs Foster also said she had lost confidence in the senior management of the PSNI over the decision by prosecutors not to charge anyone over the Bobby Storey funeral.
"The chief constable needs to resign, and needs to resign quickly," she said.
Some have linked the disturbances to the decision by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) not to prosecute anyone who attended the large-scale funeral of republican Bobby Storey in June 2020.
The leaders of the DUP, UUP and TUV have called for Mr Byrne to resign over the PSNI's handling of the funeral, which was attended by a number of senior Sinn Féin politicians, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
Last week, Mr Byrne expressed surprise at the conclusion by the PPS.
The disturbances have also been linked to loyalist frustrations over the Northern Ireland Protocol in the Brexit deal.
The NI Protocol has increased checks and caused disruption for some goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, creating an Irish Sea border.
PSNI Ch Supt Davy Beck has said he believes there were a number of "small disaffected groups that are linked to criminality that are involved in orchestrating and promoting this violence".
He said while there were tensions across communities there was "no justification for violence and attacks on police officers and members of public".
The assembly is to be recalled on Thursday morning to discuss the violence.