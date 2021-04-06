NI assembly to be recalled over loyalist violence

Conservative MP Simon Hoare urged those involved in the violence to "stop it now".He said it was "the behaviour of thuggish anarchists"."This is a very dangerous path backwards, and we all know a small fire can very easily get out of control," he told BBC Radio Foyle."People may be angry, they are angry, of course we know this, people are frustrated. "We have had the Covid restrictions, there are economic concerns, there are job concerns, there are investment concerns, concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol, concerns about policing etc, but this is not the way to do it."