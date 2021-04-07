Robin Swann: Charges of threatening to kill NI health minister withdrawn
Charges of threatening to kill the NI Health Minister Robin Swann have been withdrawn in court.
William Herbert Hawkes of Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards appeared at the town's magistrates' court on Wednesday.
It is understood the charges related to a number of online messages and comments about Mr Swann.
Hawkes, 43, pleaded guilty to offences relating to the improper use of electronic communications and is due to be sentenced on 5 May.