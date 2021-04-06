Tourism body calls for NI-GB travel restrictions to be eased
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
A tourism industry body has called on the Executive to ease travel restrictions between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.
The Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance (NITA) said the sector is facing a set back of up to 15 years.
It represents tourism operators, visitor attractions and tour guides.
Under guidelines, people should not travel in or out of Northern Ireland for non-essential reasons.
The Executive's pathway to recovery document includes preparing for the full return of leisure travel under step 5 of the plan for easing restrictions.
Joanne Stuart, Chief Executive of NITA, said businesses have been left with little hope for the future due to a lack of reopening dates from the Executive.
"Anybody coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and who is staying for more than 24 hours has to self isolate for 10 days," she told Good Morning Ulster.
"At the moment we are more or less closed so unless you are travelling for an essential reason you can't come to Northern Ireland.
"That GB market is going to be really important for us this summer," she said.
"With the testing and the roll out of the vaccination programme and the protocols, airlines and ferries have put in place, we are getting to the point where we should be able to open travel up throughout the UK.
"The problem is we really don't have a plan. We want to see the roadmap for international travel, but for us we also want the roadmap for UK travel."
The industry body said 50% of visitors outside the region came from Great Britain before the pandemic.
The government has confirmed a traffic light system will be used when international travel returns, but it will be up to the Executive to follow the measure and agree on a date for foreign holidays to be permitted.
'Need to get going again'
Belfast International Airport's managing director, Graham Keddie, said he wants to see the Executive align with England.
"To get summer re-started aviation needs it [the traffic light system], hospitality needs it, travel needs it and we need to get going again.
"The damage to businesses across aviation and hospitality has been huge. We need some relaxation at some stage. With England, Scotland and Wales opening up, we need some dates.
"The businesses across this airport have been damaged, including the airport itself. We are on timed clocks. There is only so much longer we can survive as an industry," he said.