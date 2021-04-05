Calls for calm following attacks on police in NI
The Northern Ireland Policing Board has called for calm after another night of attacks on police.
Petrol bombs were thrown at police in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, on Sunday night, and bins were set alight.
Police were also attacked with bricks and bottles in nearby Newtownabbey for the second night in a row.
Chairman of the Police Federation of NI, Mark Lindsay, said rank-and-file police officers "do not feel that they deserve this sort of treatment".
It is "very disappointing" that police are "still on the receiving end of petrol bombs and heavy masonry", Mr Lindsay told BBC Radio 5 Live.
The Policing Board tweeted that it was thinking of the officers who had come under attack.
Mr Lindsay told the BBC that said police officers are "day and daily out there, helping society".
It follows a weekend of violence, in which 27 police officers were injured in Belfast and Londonderry on Friday.
On Saturday night, there were disturbances in Newtownabbey, on the outskirts of Belfast.
It involved three vehicles being hijacked and set alight, and thirty petrol bombs being thrown at police, at Cloughfern roundabout in the O'Neill Road area.
Police described the violence as an "orchestrated attack on police".
A number of people have been charged over the incidents.
Last week it emerged that prosecutors would not charge anyone in relation to their attendance at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.
It led to unionist politicians calling on Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign.
On Sunday night, Mr Lindsay said that there were concerns about "the direction the service is going in at the moment".
"We have seen ourselves thrown into the middle of multiple political arguments, and as I have said before, and in enforcing some of the Covid regulations," he added.
He said the regulations had "pitted police against communities basically".
While he would not be drawn on whether or not his organisation had confidence in Mr Byrne, he said he did not believe he should be removed from his position, and that "the political problems will still be there" if he was.
Also speaking on the programme, Alliance MLA John Blair said Northern Ireland has changed "so much for the better in the 23 years since the Good Friday Agreement".
"We appeal and stick to a cessation of talking up tension... anger and violence directed towards police is not unrelated to the fact that political unionism has spent the best part of a week challenging the authority of the chief constable," he said.