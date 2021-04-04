Covid-19: Three more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the Republic
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There has been no update to Northern Ireland's Covid-19 figures on Sunday.
The total number of deaths remains at 2,116.
The Department of Health said the next update on positive cases and reported deaths would be available on Monday.
There were 105 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight on Friday, with 16 in intensive care and 10 being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland remains at 117,587.
Last updated 4 April at 16:30 BST.
Vaccines
A total of 765,005 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 153,454 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 918,459
Last updated 2 April at 14:00 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another three Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland, taking its total number of deaths to 4,718.
Another 457 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There have now been 238,148 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.
As of 08:00 on Sunday, 242 patients were hospitalised, and as of 11:00, 58 were in intensive care.
Last updated on 4 April at 16:30 local time.
Vaccines
The Republic of Ireland's Department of Health said that as of 1 April, 636,963 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 256,412 people have received their second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 893,375.
Last updated on 4 April at 16:30 local time.
Source: Department of Health Ireland