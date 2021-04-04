North Belfast: Boy, 16, kicked and punched in 'sectarian attack'
A 16-year-old boy has been left with a broken nose and a fractured jaw in what police are treating as a "sectarian hate crime" in north Belfast.
It happened at the junction of Deerpark Road and Old Park Road at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.
Police say the teenager was taken to hospital after being attacked by four males who punched and kicked him and shouted sectarian abuse.
Two of the men were described as being dressed in black with their hoods up.
Insp Nick Browne said appealed for anyone with information to contact police.