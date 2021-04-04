Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton: Seven-year-old girl dies after crash
A seven-year-old girl has been killed after being hit by a car in west Belfast on Saturday.
Kaitlin McCoubrey-Fullerton died at the scene after being struck in Springhill Avenue shortly after 18:10 BST.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said one person had been arrested and have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
Springhill Avenue has reopened following the incident.
Superintendent Gillian Kearney said specially trained officers were "continuing to provide support to those impacted during this difficult time."