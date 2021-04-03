Motorcyclist dies after collision in Moira
A motorcyclist has died after a collision involving a telehandler vehicle in County Down on Saturday.
It happened on Lany Road in Moira, with police receiving a report at about 15:20 BST.
"The motorcyclist sadly passed away at the scene following the incident," said Sgt MacKenzie.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
The section of road remains closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.