Northern Ireland Bird flu prevention zone set to lifted by mid-April
Compulsory lockdown measures for poultry and captive birds are to be lifted in Northern Ireland on 13 April.
Measures were introduced in December in an attempt to stop an outbreak of bird flu in commercial flocks.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said if there are no new significant cases between now and mid-April, birds will be allowed outdoors.
Bird flu was discovered in separate premises in Clough and Lisburn back in January.
The threat of any further outbreaks meant birds were locked up in their cages.
"This will be welcome news for poultry keepers across Northern Ireland who have put great effort into keeping their flocks safe this winter," Mr Poots said.
He added that whether bird keepers have a few birds or thousands, that they must continue to do their bit to maintain strict biosecurity measures on their premises, so progress made over the past few months is not lost.
The poultry industry is big business in Northern Ireland, with more than 5,000 workers directly employed by it.
It is worth an estimated £900m a year to the local economy.
The risk to human health from bird flu is low, as is the food safety risk from poultry products.