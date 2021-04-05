South Belfast: Man arrested after drugs worth more than £10k seized
- Published
A 28-year-old man has been arrested after drugs with a street value of more than £10,000 were seized by police.
The Class B and Class C drugs were found during the search of a house on the lower Lisburn Road in south Belfast on Sunday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He has since been released on bail.
PSNI Insp Marcella McKay urged anyone with information regarding the sale or consumption of drugs to contact police.
"That information can sometimes be the final piece in the jigsaw that enables us to carry out searches," said Insp McKay.
"This information gives us the chance to remove drugs and other harmful substances from our community and put those responsible before the courts."
Insp McKay added that with "the continued help and support of the community" the PSNI will continue to address the issue of drugs as "a priority".