Covid-19: Two more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
The latest Covid-19 figures for Northern Ireland account for a 48 hour period as no figures were published on Sunday.
Another two Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,118.
Another 89 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 117,676.
Figures published on Friday showed there were 105 people in hospital with Covid-19, with 16 in intensive care and 10 being ventilated.
Last updated 5 April at 14:00 BST.
Vaccines
A total of 779,932 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 163,818 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 943,750.
Last updated 5 April at 14:00 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The latest figures for the Republic of Ireland on Sunday recorded three Covid-19-related deaths, taking its total number of deaths to 4,718.
457 people tested positive for coronavirus.
There has been 238,148 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.
As of 08:00 on Sunday, 242 patients were hospitalised, and as of 11:00, 58 were in intensive care.
Last updated on 4 April at 16:30 local time.
Vaccines
The Republic of Ireland's Department of Health said that as of 1 April, 636,963 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 256,412 people have received their second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 893,375.
Last updated on 4 April at 16:30 local time.
Source: Department of Health Ireland