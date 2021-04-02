Coronavirus: One further death linked to coronavirus in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
There has been one further coronavirus-related death recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths now at 2,116.
An additional 107 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,048 individuals.
There are 112 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 17 are in intensive care and nine are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 117,503.
Last updated 2 April at 14:00 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 765,005 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 153,454 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 918,459
Last updated 2 April at 14:00 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 18 Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland, taking its total number of deaths to 4,705.
Eleven of the deaths occurred in March and seven occurred in February.
Another 761 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There have now been 236,600 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.
As of 08:00 on Thursday, 274 patients were hospitalised, of which 63 are in intensive care.
Last updated on 1 April at 17:45 local time.
Vaccines
As of 29 March, 590,688 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 228,988 people have received their second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 819,676.
Last updated on 1 April at 17:45 local time.
Source: Department of Health Ireland