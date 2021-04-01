Bobby Storey funeral: Police chief 'surprised' at PPS funeral decision
Northern Ireland's chief constable has expressed surprise at the conclusion of prosecutors in relation to the Bobby Storey funeral.
Simon Byrne said he recognised policing of the former IRA intelligence chief's funeral last June had caused outrage and damaged confidence in policing.
The funeral attracted 2,000 mourners when Covid restrictions were in place.
He told the Policing Board he welcomed the planned review by the UK policing watchdog.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary independently assesses police forces conduct across the UK.
Mr Storey, 64, was a senior republican figure and had been the head of intelligence for the IRA in the 1990s.
The actions of 24 Sinn Féin politicians - including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill - were examined.
The assembly on Thursday passed a motion censuring Sinn Féin ministers for their attendance at the funeral.
On Tuesday, Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron said the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020 had become "extremely difficult to navigate" because of various amendments, and were in some respects "inconsistent".
He concluded that the "lack of clarity and coherence within the regulations and the prior engagement between organisers and the police" would "pose an insurmountable difficulty" if prosecutions were brought.
On Thursday, Mr Byrne - who faces calls to step down from First Minister Arlene Foster - said he and his officers were surprised professionally by those conclusions.
"The PPS draw their conclusions, but this is what we're wrestling with now," he said.
"To what extent could we have foreseen that by speaking to the organiser and the event management company this would afford this excuse.
"This is at the heart of what HIMC will want to get to," added Mr Byrne.
"If we had anticipated where we would have ended up, we may have taken an entirely different approach."
Mr Byrne said there had been no negotiations between police and the funeral organisers, and the PPS found no evidence that deals were done in the run up to the event.
The chief constable said he recognised people were angry.
"We are trying to make sense how legitimate engagement... has put us in this situation," he said.
Covid-19 remained a risk to public health, added Mr Byrne.
"I wouldn't let frustration with us get in the way of that legitimate wider endeavour," he said.
Mr Byrne also said the force has received legal advice which states that it cannot cancel fines issued around Black Lives Matter protests last year.
Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, who was the so-called Gold Commander on the day of the funeral, said it was always his assessment that there was going to be more than the permitted numbers at the funeral.