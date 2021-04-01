East Belfast: Man charged with attempted murder machete attack
A 45-year-old man may have sliced off part of his own ear during a suspected machete attack, a Belfast court heard.
Thomas Lee Ross has been charged with attempted murder over the incident in east Belfast.
Police told the court that Mr Ross could have inflicted the injuries to himself as he struck out during an attack in the Greenway area on Tuesday.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the incident.
Mr Ross, with an address at Greenway, faces further charges of possessing cocaine and having an offensive weapon - namely a machete - with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
A count of possessing explosives in suspicious circumstances has been withdrawn.
The Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the alleged assault happened after a fall-out between two friends.
Mr Ross has a "keen interest" in weapons, according to a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective.
"There were a large amount of knives, crossbows, flares and what was initially believed to be a grenade," he said.
Two suspected deactivated firearms were recovered at the scene have since been sent for further analysis.
The detective confirmed it was Mr Ross who contacted the police and alerted them to the deactivated guns.
Bail granted
The detective told the court that, based on CCTV footage, the call was made eight minutes after the accused allegedly dragged the other man into a corridor.
It emerged during the hearing that the top half of Mr Ross' right ear had been cut off, along with a slice along the side of his head.
The defendant had claimed that he believed the injured party had inflicted his wounds, the detective said.
However, he added, the other man was never seen holding the blade and the injuries were "probably caused by (Ross) himself, whenever he was using the machete on the injured party".
Bail was initially opposed amid concerns that Mr Ross himself could be at risk if he went back to his home again.
However, the judge ruled that the accused could be released on bail to an alternative address in County Down.