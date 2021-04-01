Stormont budget 'to be presented' after Sinn Féin-DUP row
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
A budget will be presented to the Northern Ireland Executive when it meets later, BBC News NI understands.
Conor Murphy told MLAs the delay would affect the ability of departments to make financial plans.
The DUP claimed it was "a failure of no one but the Sinn Féin finance minister".
They said there was a lack of clarity over funding for victims' payments, a suggestion Mr Murphy strongly rejected.
A Sinn Féin source said Mr Murphy told his fellow ministers that the executive would allocate money once funding arrangements had been finalised with the UK government.
Mr Murphy presented a draft budget to the Northern Ireland Assembly on 18 January, which was then open for public consultation until 25 February.
In his letter, he said he had then circulated a paper to executive ministers on 15 March setting out a final budget that contained a number of "minor adjustments".
"Although the paper has been agreed by the deputy first minister, the first minister has not agreed to the paper being tabled for executive consideration," he continued.
Mr Murphy said the failure to agree the final budget could result in delays to the extension of Covid support funding for businesses.
The DUP spokesperson said: "DUP ministers will be happy to discuss and agree a budget document capable of securing broad executive support whenever the finance minister comes forward with one."
The executive is to meet on Thursday morning before MLAs return to the chamber to discuss a motion about the attendance of 24 Sinn Féin politicians at the funeral of Bobby Storey.