East Belfast: Man, 45, charged with attempted murder
A 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man in his 30s was critically injured in the Greenway area of east Belfast on Tuesday.
Detectives investigating the incident have also charged him with possession of an explosive, possession of an offensive weapon with intent and possession of a class A drug.
He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The man in his 30s remains in a critical condition in hospital.