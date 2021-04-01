Bobby Storey funeral: Assembly to sit over PPS decision not to prosecute
By Colm Kelpie
BBC News NI
- Published
Assembly members will debate a motion on Thursday censuring Sinn Féin ministers after it was announced there would be no prosecutions in relation to the funeral of Bobby Storey.
The funeral in June attracted 2,000 mourners - including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill - at a time when Covid restrictions were in place.
The actions of 24 Sinn Féin politicians were examined, including Ms O'Neill.
On Wednesday, the PPS announced a review of its decision.
Mr Storey, 64, was a senior republican figure and had formerly been the head of intelligence for the IRA in the 1990s.
The attendance of many senior Sinn Féin politicians at his funeral in west Belfast, at a time when strict limits on gatherings were in place, caused a political furore.
The decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to the funeral led to First Minister Arlene Foster on Tuesday calling for the resignation of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne.
She said he had lost the confidence of the unionist community, but he has rejected calls to step down.
The assembly is due to sit at 12:00 BST.
The SDLP motion, which recalls the assembly early from its Easter recess, calls for assembly members (MLAs) to "condemn" Ms O'Neill and her party colleague Finance Minister Conor Murphy, who attended the funeral, for "their actions which have caused immense hurt and undermined the executive's public health message".
The recall motion has the support of the DUP, Ulster Unionists (UUP), Alliance and the Green Party.
SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole has said the recall would provide a "forum for accountability".
The South Belfast MLA said the motion, which does not have any binding consequences, was not "political game play" but was about holding Sinn Féin ministers to account.
Policing board to meet
Meanwhile, a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board will be held in private on Thursday, attended by Mr Byrne. The public element of the meeting has been cancelled.
Tomorrow's public session of Policing Board has been cancelled. Reason given is time clash with NI Assembly recall. Simon Byrne and Mark Webster (who oversaw funeral investigation) will be questioned by members in private session, without media/public access.— Julian O'Neill (@julianoneill) March 31, 2021
On Wednesday, Mrs Foster stopped short of saying whether DUP members of the board would step down, but did not rule it out.
Her party colleague and policing board member Mervyn Storey said he would challenge the chief constable on how decisions had been reached in regards to the funeral and how many officers were involved in that process.
"Any senior officer who approved of or contributed to the decision-making around this policing operation is also in an untenable position," he said.
What has Sinn Féin said?
Ms O'Neill said in the wake of the PPS announcement on Tuesday that she wanted to once again apologise "for the hurt that has been caused to so many, including to Bobby Storey's own family who have been thrust into the headlines at a time of immense grief".
On Wednesday, the party's North Belfast MP John Finucane, who also attended the funeral and was interviewed by the PSNI, said "mistakes were made" over the way the funeral was organised. He also apologised.
But he said there was confusion over the Covid restrictions in place at the time.
What have the other political parties said?
Health Minister Robin Swann has urged people to stick with the Covid restrictions in place.
UUP leader Steve Aiken said his party had "real concerns" about the PSNI's senior leadership, and would be referring the matter to the Police Ombudsman.
He said the attendance at Mr Storey's funeral had undermined the health message, but added that people should continue to follow Covid regulations and not be "distracted" from that.
Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said his party continues to have confidence in Mr Byrne.
TUV leader Jim Allister has backed calls for Mr Byrne to resign, and said the decision not to prosecute had "trashed" Covid regulations.
He added that the recall motion would keep a "spotlight on those who were the lawbreakers and got away with it and those at the same time who were the lawmakers".