Covid-19: Lockdown rules ease in Northern Ireland
New rules on meeting up outdoors and the return of some sports are among the changes to lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland from Thursday.
Garden centres are also allowed to offer click-and-collect services.
With the exception of some pupils returning to school in March, they are the first changes since NI returned to full lockdown on 26 December.
However most of the rules which have been in force have not been altered, including the stay-at-home rule.
From Thursday up to six people from two households are allowed to meet in a private garden.
The executive advises that people should maintain social distancing during these gatherings.
If there is no alternative route, people are able to enter a garden by going through a house.
Only shops which are deemed to be essential retail are allowed to open, as has been the case for much of the pandemic.
As well as garden centres, plant nurseries are now able to offer click-and-collect services.
Up to 10 people from no more than two households can take part in outdoor exercise together in a public place or at a sports club.
It will mean the return of sports such as golf and tennis.
However, clubhouses and any other indoor facilities - including changing rooms, showers, kitchens and meeting rooms - associated with these sports will remain closed.
The rule changes apply to all levels of sport and not just at the elite level.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said physical activity "plays a crucial role in our physical and mental health" and that she had worked with governing bodies to ensure the safe return of sports.
Further loosening of restrictions is due on 12 April, subject to being approved by the executive after the Easter weekend.
Lockdown measures are then due to be reviewed again by ministers on 15 April.