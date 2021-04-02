Carrowdore: Motorcyclist killed after two-vehicle collision
A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a car near Carrowdore, County Down, on Thursday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a call to the incident at the crossroads of Ballyblack Road East, Ballyblack Road and Grangee Road at 16:47 BST.
The man died at the scene while a second person was taken to the Ulster Hospital for treatment.
The air ambulance was among the units dispatched to the scene.
Two rapid response paramedics, two ambulance crews and an ambulance officer also attended.
"Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or why may have dash-cam footage available to contact police," said Insp Robinson of the PSNI.
The Ballyblack Road East has reopened following the collision.