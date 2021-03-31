Bobby Storey funeral: Stormont recalled for SDLP censure motion
Stormont Assembly will be recalled from the Easter recess on Thursday to debate a motion of censure against Sinn Féin.
The SDLP put forward the recall petition after it was announced there would be no prosecutions in relation to the funeral of Bobby Storey.
The funeral last June attracted 2,000 mourners, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole said the recall would provide a "forum for accountability".
The South Belfast MLA said the motion, which does not have any binding consequences, was not "political game play" but was about holding Sinn Féin ministers to account.
Mr Storey, 64, was a senior republican figure and the head of intelligence for the IRA in the 1990s.
The attendance of many senior Sinn Féin politicians at his funeral in west Belfast, at a time when strict limits on gatherings were in place, caused a political furore.
The actions of 24 Sinn Féin politicians, including Ms O'Neill, around potential breaches of Covid restrictions were examined.
The recall, scheduled for Thursday at midday, has the support of the DUP, Ulster Unionists, Alliance and the Green Party.
A recall petition requires 30 signatures.
The motion calls for the assembly to place on record its regret that the Sinn Fein representatives, who attended the funeral last June, breached political messaging and undermined efforts to prevent transmission of the virus.
Speaking about Thursday's recall, Mr O'Toole added: "We are going to use those means and there are other means to give people a proper forum for accountability because these are really serious issues.
"This is about the people we represent. There are hundreds of families across this place who have had to sacrifice their ability to say goodbye to their loved ones.
"It is completely critical that they understand that people who make the law are held to the same rules as them."
Meanwhile a meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board will be held on Thursday.
Alliance MLA John Blair, who sits on the board, told BBC Good Morning Ulster programme he did not support calls for PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne to resign.
On Tuesday, the First Minister Arlene Foster said Mr Byrne's position had become "untenable" and said he should step down.
Mr Blair said: "I don't believe it's the chief constable's fault that we have found ourselves in this situation nor do I believe we would be in a different position had there been a different individual in the post of chief constable in June of last year."
TUV leader Jim Allister has backed calls for Mr Byrne to resign, and said the decision not to prosecute had "trashed" Covid regulations.
He added that the recall motion would keep a "spotlight on those who were the lawbreakers and got away with it and those at the same time who were the lawmakers".