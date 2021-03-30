Bobby Storey funeral: NI politicians react to PPS decision
- Published
The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has not recommended prosecution for anyone in relation to the funeral of Bobby Storey.
Mr Storey, a senior republican figure, died in June last year when Covid restrictions were in place.
His funeral attracted more than 2,000 mourners, causing a political furore.
Politicians from across Northern Ireland's political spectrum have been reacting to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decision.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill
Mrs O'Neill, who was among the mourners, said she wanted to once again apologise "for the hurt that has been caused to so many, including to Bobby Storey's own family who have been thrust into the headlines at a time of immense grief".
"Nine months ago I laid my dear friend Bobby Storey to rest. I accept and understand that many people, particularly those who had lost loved ones during the last year, felt that by my actions, I gave the impression that the rules did not apply to us all equally. Let me say clearly they do," Ms O'Neill said.
"No funeral is more important than any other. No family or community is any more important than any other. All grief is devastating."
Senior DUP politicians
While party leader Arlene Foster has called on PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to step down over the PPS' decision not to prosecute, some of her party colleagues have also been publically reacting to the news.
East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said he was "flabbergasted" by the outcome.
He said the outcome had done "untold damage" to the police and the PPS.
As one of the many families who were denied the the right to show their respects for a precious loved one. I am entirely disgusted at the political decision of the PPS not to prosecute those who defied the same rules in full public view.— Edwin Poots MLA (@edwinpootsmla) March 30, 2021
Stormont's Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, whose father died last spring, tweeted that he was "disgusted" with the decision.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood
The Foyle MP said the Sinn Féin leadership must be held accountable.
"We should be clear, a decision not to prosecute is not a determination that no law was broken and it is not a verdict on the actions of those who took part," he said.
"Public rules that were communicated with the weight of law, and respected with that burden by so many families and circles of friendship, were egregiously breached by people who had a full hand in setting those regulations. That demands accountability".
Ulster Unionist Party Leader Steve Aiken
The PPS decision is "regrettable", Mr Aiken said
"That in the height of the Covid pandemic Sinn Féin saw fit to very publicly and visibly flout the rules and guidelines that applied to everyone else in Northern Ireland should be of concern to us all.
"Sinn Féin have clearly been allowed to get away with something that no other organisation or citizen would have been allowed to do and that has very serious implications.
"Rules and the law must apply equally to everyone, or else they might as well not exist.
"That there is now a very distinct perception that there is two-tier policing in Northern Ireland is a matter that must be addressed".
Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry
"The onus lies with Sinn Féin to belatedly take responsibility for their actions," he said.
"It undermined the entire messaging of the executive and others last year - Michelle O'Neill needs to issue an unreserved, unambiguous public apology on the matter, and now show some leadership."
However, Mr Farry said he did not think PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne should resign.
"There is obviously a major emotional reaction to what happened and the lack of accountability to what transpired last summer - I think the police are the wrong target in that regard.
"I think the focus has to be on Sinn Féin and holding them to account and demanding that they do far better in terms of recognising the hurt and damage that has been done".
TUV leader Jim Allister
Mr Allister said the decision was "wholly perverse" showing "fear and favour".
"Fear of offending, once again, republicans and favour towards the Sinn Féin leadership who are apparently above the law, the very law that they made," he said.