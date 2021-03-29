BBC News

Kingspan to cut 23 jobs as Ballyclare factory closes

By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

image copyrightGoogle Maps
image captionThe factory is on Springvale Road, Doagh, Ballyclare

Kingspan, the building products company, is closing a factory at Ballyclare, County Antrim, with the loss of 23 jobs.

It is consolidating the production of expanded polystyrene at another facility in County Limerick.

The firm said it will explore the option of transferring staff to roles at other Kingspan facilities "where suitable".

The Unite trade union has questioned the reason for the closure.

image captionKevin McAdam said the decision was "driven by a desire to maximise profits"

Regional officer Kevin McAdam said: "The decision to close comes at the same time that parent company, Kingspan, announced the purchase of a leading insulation company in Denmark for €253m (£216m) last week.

"The decision to close the Ballyclare site is driven by the desire to maximise profits over the livelihoods of workers who have helped build the company's success."

