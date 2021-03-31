Covid-19: Vaccines extended to Northern Ireland people aged 45-49
People aged from 45 to 49 are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations in Northern Ireland.
They can now book to have their jab at a vaccination centre or participating community pharmacy.
People have been urged to book online or, if that is not possible, to use the telephone booking number 0300 200 7813.
Those eligible for vaccination can also wait for their GP to contact them to arrange their jab.
The 45-49 age bracket is defined as everyone born between 01/04/1971 and 31/03/1976.
Health Minister Robin Swann said: "I would encourage everyone who is eligible to get the jab as soon as possible.
"I have something of an interest to declare with today's announcement as I fall into the 45-49 age group.
"I am looking forward to getting my jab very shortly."
Northern Ireland's new mass vaccination centre opened at the SSE Arena this week.
In addition, almost 350 community pharmacies have also joined the vaccination programme.
"Vaccination is absolutely vital as we move forward out of this pandemic. Great work has been done at pace to progress the programme but we need to maintain that momentum," Mr Swann said.
"Whether you are in this latest age group, or one of the other eligible groups, please don't delay in getting the vaccine. As we keep saying, the best time to book is now."
As of Tuesday, 740,729 individuals in Northern Ireland had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 132,022 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 872,751.
The chairman of Northern Ireland's GP Dr Alan Stout said that there was a "background fear" uptake of the vaccines will reduce as the roll-out moves to younger age groups.
Various factors such as social media and rumours could influence people, he said.
However, Dr Stout said there hadn't been a huge amount of vaccine hesitancy so far in Northern Ireland.