NI sexual offence victims offered free legal advice
- Published
A pilot scheme to offer free legal advice to victims of sexual offences has been launched in Northern Ireland.
From Thursday, victims will have access to fully-qualified legal advisers through the charity Victim Support NI in both its Belfast and Foyle hubs.
The move comes after recommendations from the Gillen Review into the law and procedures in serious sexual offences.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said her department wanted to do everything in its power to support victims.
"Cases involving sexual crime are some of the most intrusive and difficult for victims to endure," she said, adding that the pilot scheme "marks an important step towards the delivery of better outcomes in these cases".
Ms Long said the scheme would ensure victims understand their rights and give them the ability to make informed decisions.
"This pilot is about recognising the impact that the criminal justice system can have on complainants and providing a service that will enhance their confidence and support them in navigating through it," she said.
Advice is set to be provided in relation to the disclosure of evidence including medical records, counselling records and personal digital information, such as mobile phone records.
Specific legal advice will also be provided in relation to the disclosure of previous sexual history and ensure that clients' interests and wishes are communicated.
This pilot scheme is available to adult complainants only and will run for an initial two-year period.
The Department of Justice said it will be the first of its kind in the UK.
'Key recommendation'
Geraldine Hanna, the chief executive of Victim Support NI, welcomed the scheme.
"This is a key recommendation from the Gillen Review and will help to protect the rights and interests of victims in these cases who very often feel side-lined and further harmed by the court process," she said.
Ms Hanna said the new service will "increase the confidence of victims coming forward to report sexual violence as they can now receive free, independent legal advice regarding their rights in the process".