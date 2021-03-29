Working from home may continue for NI civil servants
- Published
Thousands of civil servants in Northern Ireland could switch to blended working under an "enduring" working from home policy.
The post-pandemic plan is being developed by the Department of Finance and trade unions, and is expected to be finalised in the coming months.
But there are "no plans" to shift all staff to remote working, the Department said.
The policy discussions were revealed in the Belfast Telegraph on Monday.
The union Nipsa told BBC News NI the proposed new policy must take into account those who were unable to work from home.
General secretary Alison Millar said a civil service survey found a significant number of staff would favoured a "blended" approach, allowing them to work both in the office and from home.
The approach would also need to be voluntary, she added.
Ten regional hubs in towns including Downpatrick, Craigavon and Ballykelly, would provide another alternative.
"At this point in time we're working through the detail of a working from home policy to ensure health and safety issues, work-life balance are properly addressed in the policy," she said.
"Some people have already said 'working from home really isn't for me', whether that's for caring responsibilities or they don't have the appropriate space in their home, and a lot people are saying the social interaction of being in work [is important], so I think that's the reason people are saying 'I don't want to go back to five days a week in the office', but a blended approach would suit many people."
In a statement, the Department of Finance said the circumstances would depend on the individual and their role.
"There are no plans to shift all civil servants to remote working. Going forward, the NICS (Northern Ireland Civil Service) will be adopting a blended approach to home/remote working depending on the individual departmental requirements and job role."
Plans for civil service regional hubs to open in Ballykelly and Downpatrick in spring were announced in February.
A Department spokeswoman said the plan was "not about closing existing central sites", and a "significant civil service presence" would continue in the Belfast city centre.
"These hubs will enable civil servants to work closer to home, reduce travel time and promote regional economic balance."
There are also plans for similar premises in Ballymena, Craigavon, Omagh, and the Antrim/Newtownabbey area next year.
Projects in Londonderry, Enniskillen, Newry and the Bangor/Newtownards are planned for 2023.