Coronavirus: UK vaccine offer to Ireland 'a runner', says Arlene Foster
- Published
It could be a "runner" for the UK government to offer coronavirus vaccines to the Republic of Ireland, Stormont's First Minister Arlene Foster has said.
Mrs Foster previously recommended the plan to Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Enniskillen in March.
Speaking to RTÉ she said she will be "making that point again" when they next meet.
A UK government spokesperson said there was currently no surplus of vaccine.
On Sunday, The Sunday Times reported that the UK was preparing to offer 3.7m vaccines to the Republic of Ireland.
It quoted a Cabinet source who said the idea was both "good politics" and would address "genuine public health concern in Northern Ireland".
With a much faster rollout of the vaccine north of the border, the newspaper said the offer would help Northern Ireland's efforts to ease lockdown measures.
In response to the article, a UK Government spokesperson said it will consider distributing a surplus of vaccine "as they become available".
'No specific plans'
BBC News NI understands the UK government expects to identify surplus supplies later this year.
However, this will depend on supply chain reliability and whether new vaccines are needed to deal with variants or be used for booster jabs in the Autumn.
A spokesperson for the Irish government said it was "not aware of any specific plans to share vaccines with Ireland at this stage".
Both the Irish and UK governments remain in "close contact", they added.
Mrs Foster said it was "important" to "continue the conversation" around the UK supplying vaccines to the Republic.
In her interview, broadcast on RTÉ's This Week on Sunday, she said: "I will be listening very carefully to what our medical advisers are saying about the rollout of the vaccine in Northern Ireland, where it is in the Republic of Ireland and what that means for both jurisdictions."
When asked if she had discussed the idea with Taoiseach Micheál Martin she said she had not spoken with him "for quite some time now".
Mrs Foster said Europe was too slow in how it procured the vaccine.
As of Friday, 825,310 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland.
Some 711,673 of those were first doses and 113,637 were second doses.
In its latest figures from Thursday, the Republic's Health Service Executive said 760,168 vaccines had been administered, 548,945 of them first doses.
The Republic of Ireland is similar to much of the EU, which lags considerably behind the UK at the moment.
'Collective effort'
She got an AstraZeneca jab at Castle Park Leisure Centre, Lisnaskea.
"There is a really positive community spirit here and across all of our centres in a collective effort to combat Covid-19," she said afterwards.
The programme in Northern Ireland is due to expand on Monday with the opening of the SSE Arena in Belfast as a vaccination centre.
Two more Covid-19-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health on Saturday, meaning its total number of deaths is 2,109.