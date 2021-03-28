County Armagh alerts: Man charged with making explosives
A 40-year-old man has been charged with a range of offences including four counts of making explosives under suspicious circumstances.
It follows security alerts near Camlough, Maghery and Keady, County Armagh, this month.
The man has also been charged with two counts of causing an explosion likely to endanger life and two counts of attempting to cause an explosion.
He is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The man has also been charged with a number of driving offences.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.