'Drugs worth £12m' seized following NI-Belgium operations
Suspected drugs worth an estimated £12m have been seized following operations involving police in Northern Ireland and Belgium, the National Crime Agency and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.
Two seizures were made in NI and Belgium, in separate investigations.
On Tuesday, police seized suspected herbal cannabis during a search at a haulage yard in Newry in County Down. A 34-year-old-man has been arrested.
The PSNI said the cannabis seizure was the largest to date in NI.
In a separate investigation into the importation of Class A drugs, detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit have been working with the National Crime Agency and Belgian police in relation to an investigation into an organised crime group based in Northern Ireland.
Police say it is believed that they are operating on an international scale.
On 26 March, Belgian police searched a vehicle, seizing a significant quantity of suspected cocaine.
Two men were then arrested in Belfast and have been assisting police with their enquiries.
They are currently on police bail.
'Significantly impacted funding stream'
The seizures in Belgium were part of a separate investigation into the importation of Class A drugs.
Head of the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch, Det Ch Supt John McVea said: "There is no doubt that by taking these drugs off the streets of Northern Ireland we have significantly impacted the funding stream of this organised crime gang."
"We will continue to work in partnership with our colleagues in the Organised Crime Taskforce to identify, disrupt, dismantle and frustrate organised crime gangs, not only in Northern Ireland, but across Europe."