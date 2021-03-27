Coronavirus: Two more Covid-19-related deaths in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health, meaning the total number of deaths is 2,109.
One of the deaths happened in the past 24 hours.
Another 138 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after tests on 1,953 individuals.
There were 130 people in hospital with the virus as of 00:00 GMT on Saturday - 14 were in intensive care with 10 being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 116,834.
Last updated 27 March at 17:30 GMT
Vaccines
A total of 719,260 first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 120,349 people having received a second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 839,609.
Last updated 27 March at 14.35 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Two more Covid-19-related deaths have also been recorded in the Republic of Ireland, taking its total number of deaths to 4,653.
Another 624 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There have now been 233,937 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.
As of 08:00 GMT on Saturday, 304 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 64 were in intensive care.
Last updated on 27 March
Vaccines
As of 24 March, 529,984 people had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 202,694 people had received their second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 732,678.
Last updated on 27 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland