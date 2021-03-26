Troubles pension: Judge gives talks two more weeks
A court has given two weeks for further talks on financing the Troubles pension, but is "strongly minded" to order the Executive Office to pay for its first year of operation.
Judges were told discussions are continuing in a dispute involving the Department of Finance and the Northern Ireland Office.
Stormont has asked the government to help cover its potential £1.2bn cost.
A recent offer of £100m was dismissed as "not a solution".
Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan indicated the court was inclined to make a mandatory order against the Executive Office when it sits again on 12 April.
He added the order the court was proposing was designed to "give comfort" to victims.
"There is a statutory obligation on the Executive Office to pay the money and there is a first minister (Arlene Foster) who says it will be paid.
A lawyer for the Executive Office said it did not have the money and the row involved the Department of Finance and the Northern Ireland Office.
He argued an order against the Executive Office "should not be used to apply pressure to other parties".
The judicial review case at Belfast High Court has been brought by a man who is seeking to ensure a financial package is put in place to allow the scheme to progress.
Brian Turley is one of the so-called hooded men, a group of 14 individuals subjected to controversial interrogation techniques by the Army in the early 1970s.
The scheme is for those who suffered a severe and permanent physical or psychological injury in Troubles-related incidents through no fault of their own.
It is due to open to applications in the coming weeks after a year's delay.
Individuals meeting the qualifying criteria will receive sums of up to £10,000 a year.