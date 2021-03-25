Coronavirus: No coronavirus deaths for second day in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for a second day by the Department of Health, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,107.
An additional 183 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,890 individuals.
There are 153 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 14 are in intensive care and 10 are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 116,515.
Last updated 25 March at 14:00 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 703,334 first vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 104,907 people receiving a second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered is 808,241.