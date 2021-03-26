Ballymurphy Inquest findings to be published on 11 May
- Published
The findings of the Ballymurphy Inquest are due to be published on 11 May, Coroner Mrs Justice Keegan has announced.
The inquest, which began in November 2018, has examined the deaths of 10 people in and around the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in August 1971.
The deaths took place immediately after the introduction of internment in Northern Ireland.
The court heard more than 100 days of evidence from more than 100 witnesses.
These included more than 60 former soldiers, more than 30 civilians and experts in ballistics, pathology and civil engineering.
The most senior former soldier to testify was Gen Sir Mike Jackson, the former head of the Army and Chief of the General Staff.
The killings happened during an Army operation in which paramilitary suspects were detained without trial.
The victims included a priest trying to help one of the wounded and a mother of eight.
In a statement, relatives of those who died said they welcomed the coroner's announcement and described it as a "long and difficult road".
The statement added that families "had to sit through horrific evidence about how their loved ones died as well as how they were treated both before and after their deaths".
"Gruesome details of their injuries and their last moments before death were revealed in evidence," it continued.
'Campaigning for truth'
John Teggart, whose father Danny was among the victims, said he had grown up "searching for answers" about his killing.
"Families have worked very hard to get to this stage when we will see the results of the many years of campaigning for truth," he said.
"We have confidence that the coroner's findings will vindicate our loved one's innocence."
The coroner will present the findings at 11:00 BST on 11 May at the International Conference Centre in Belfast.
The Lord Chief Justice's office said a "mix of physical and remote attendance is being arranged" to allow as many people as possible to join the hearing in adherence with coronavirus restrictions.
The statement said "priority is being given to the families of the deceased and those directly involved".