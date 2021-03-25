Covid: 'Best not to plan' for summer holidays, CMO says
Booking a summer trip abroad would be "premature" due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe, NI's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has said.
Dr McBride said it was "best not to plan too far ahead at this time".
He said health officials were looking with "concern at our EU neighbours", where an increase in cases are linked to new Covid variants.
On Wednesday, Health minister Robin Swann said foreign travel in the summer should be ruled out.
While the decision to ban travel abroad will ultimately be made by the Stormont Executive, Dr McBride said Mr Swann was right to highlight the uncertainty of the situation.
Mr Swann said Westminster and the devolved governments were discussing the so-called "red list" for foreign countries.
He said travel to the Republic of Ireland would be dependent on its vaccine rollout.
Mr Swann also said fragilities in NI's health system underlined the need for caution as lockdown eases.
"Our health and care services have had the toughest of years. They still need our protection now," he said.
The "red list" is part of travel regulations aimed at stopping Covid variants entering the UK.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Dr McBride said: "Looking at the rise in cases in Europe, many people will conclude themselves that to book a holiday would be premature."
There are currently no direct international flights arriving in Northern Ireland, but passengers can travel from abroad through Dublin and airports in the UK.
Asked about the potential risk from those travellers Dr McBride said arrangements being put in place by the UK and Irish governments around quarantine hotels and 'red list countries' would help "delay the entry of new variants, but will not prevent it entirely".
Dr McBride said: "It's important we give the public a sense of the high degree of uncertainty.
"I wish we could be more certain in terms of advice and information being given to the public and the business community, but its been shown time and time again that when we give dates or rules, this virus doesn't respond to our plans, or our dates - so we have to build in flexibility and a degree of uncertainty."
He said there were ongoing discussions between the Stormont Executive office, and the governments in Dublin and London to ensure there's alignment in terms of travel arrangements for people flying into airports in the Republic of Ireland and the UK.
Dr McBride said co-operation on the issue was "good" and progress was being made.
Touching on the success of the vaccine programme in Northern Ireland, and the slower rollout of the jab in the Republic Dr McBride said:
"There is cause for hope.
"We have come along way, so there is cause for optimism. But we need to ease our way gradually and carefully out of restrictions and our near neighbours haven't been as successful with the vaccine so we have to be careful with that."