Litter increase in NI public spaces a 'growing problem'
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Littering and dog fouling have increased during the pandemic, according to an annual survey by an anti-litter charity.
Keep NI Beautiful checked more than 900 areas during the summer of 2020.
The charity found twice as much dog fouling as in 2019 and said litter was on the increase.
It also found discarded PPE items in 30 of the areas it surveyed, estimating at any one time there could be more than 7,000 gloves and masks lying around.
Public spaces were found to be generally less clean.
The head of the charity, Dr Ian Humphreys, said everyone must play their part to tackle the problem.
"We have a growing litter problem that we need to face up to as a community," he said.
"The cost to our environment and public purse is too great a burden for us to bear.
"The pandemic has seen us care for the vulnerable in society. It is now time we extended that care for our vulnerable environment."
The cost per ratepayer for the clean up is estimated at £42 a year, but the annual council spend has been falling in recent years and now stands at £31m.
Almost 3,000 fixed penalty notices were issued for littering and just over 300 for dog fouling.
The survey also found that rural roads are disproportionately affected by litter, much of it tossed out car windows, most of it take-way food packaging, sweet papers and drinks bottles.
Cigarette butts continue to be the most common item littered on our streets and public spaces.