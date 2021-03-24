Coronavirus: Health service 'still needs our protection', says Robin Swann
The fragilities in NI's health system underline the need for caution as lockdown eases, Robin Swann has said.
The health minister said the system had been particularly strained in recent years compared with neighbouring jurisdictions.
Mr Swann urged people to spend the Easter period "sensibly and respectfully".
"The fragilities in our system underline the need for caution as we emerge from lockdown," Mr Swann said.
"Our health and care services have had the toughest of years. They still need our protection now."
On Wednesday, no further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, which means the total number of deaths remains at 2,107.
