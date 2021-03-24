County Armagh security alerts continue into third day
- Published
Two security alerts in County Armagh which began on Monday are still ongoing, police have said.
The alerts follow the discovery of suspicious objects close to waterways, Lough Neagh and Camlough Lake.
When police shut the Newtown Road at Camlough Lake on Monday, they warned it was "likely to remain closed for some time".
A section of Lough Neagh's southern shoreline at Maghery was also shut, but no nearby roads are affected.
However, police asked people to avoid the area while the operation continues.
SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said on Tuesday that he believed the suspicious object at Newtown Road was a "viable bomb" which had put lives at risk.
DUP MLA William Irwin said the device was a beer keg explosive and condemned it as "reckless".
However, the police have yet to make an official comment on what they have found.