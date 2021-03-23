Frozen Libyan assets won't be used to compensate IRA victims
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
The UK government has ruled out using frozen Libyan assets to compensate IRA victims injured by weapons and Semtex supplied by the north African country.
It has also rejected calls to publish a report examining options to compensate victims which was completed last year.
The report's author, William Shawcross, has been summoned to appear before the NI Affairs Committee on Wednesday.
It is part of an inquiry into compensation for victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks.
Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime supplied large amounts of weapons to the IRA during the Troubles.
Its Semtex explosives were used in numerous murders, such as the Enniskillen Poppy Day bombing in 1987 and the 1996 attack in London's Docklands.
In a written statement to parliament on Tuesday, Minister for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly said the "internal scoping report" was commissioned to provide advice to ministers and draws on "private and confidential conversations".
He confirmed the report would not be published, but he did set out some of its findings.
These included why the government cannot "lawfully use Libyan assets frozen in the UK to provide compensation to victims".
Mr Cleverly said the "frozen assets may not be seized by the UK government".
He also ruled out using public funds to pay compensation to victims and then recouping the money from the Libyan government.
He said the responsibility for providing compensation lies with the Libyan state and the government had urged the authorities at the "highest level" to engage with UK victims.
But Mr Cleverly added there were "clear practical difficulties in obtaining" compensation from Libya because of the ongoing political and economic instability.
He suggested victims should avail of the current injury compensation schemes in the UK and he also pointed to the Troubles victims pension, which may provide another avenue for compensation.
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds accused the government of "behaving disgracefully" and letting down victims of IRA terrorism.
"In 2004, Libya agreed to pay $1m compensation to the families of each of the 170 people killed in the bombing of UTA flight 772 in 1989," he said.
"The German government secured $35m for those killed in the 1986 bombing of the La Belle discotheque in Berlin.
"After all these years, our citizens have received little more than warm words and sympathy.
"This should be a point of embarrassment for the government. We will be challenging the government further on this matter in Parliament."