Jim Allister sanctioned for 'aggressive' Stormont remarks
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
TUV leader Jim Allister has been sanctioned by the NI Assembly's Speaker for making "ill-tempered and aggressive" remarks during debates.
Alex Maskey said Mr Allister would not be allowed to speak in the chamber for three sitting days.
He said Mr Allister had demonstrated "unacceptable behaviour" on Monday that could not be ignored.
When challenged by Mr Allister, the Speaker said: "I can add to that (the three-day suspension), don't tempt me."
Mr Allister has said he regretted that his "constituents are to be punished in this way" but that "while I might be silenced for three days in the chamber, their voice and opinions will be heard".
On Monday, the TUV MLA had criticised Mr Maskey and the assembly commission's decision not to approve a proposal from unionist parties for a stone marking Northern Ireland's centenary.
He also referred to Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon as a "little Irelander" when the minister was appearing at question time.
Ms Mallon later tweeted that Mr Allister had used "lazy, divisive language".
We have to stand up to the lazy divisive language of those like Jim who want to hold our society back.The SDLP believes in powersharing & I will work everyday to improve lives for all our citizens. People are sick & tired of division holding us back. They want progress & respect. pic.twitter.com/PC5LwwPbbr— Nichola Mallon (@NicholaMallon) March 22, 2021
Mr Maskey had said he would review language used by a number of other MLAs during the course of debates in the assembly on Monday.
He said he realised there were political tensions being reflected in debates, but that they were "not helped in the way members on different sides of the house expressed those differences".
"It is not necessary for members to express their own views in a way which would be clearly inflammatory to other members," the Speaker added.
He said he would continue to review the remarks made on Monday to establish if more action was required.