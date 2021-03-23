Newtownabbey murders: Police Ombudsman assessing details from the PSNI
- Published
The Police Ombudsman is assessing information on a double murder in County Antrim to determine if the case requires investigation by the watchdog.
Karen McClean and Stacey Knell were found dead in Newtownabbey on Friday.
The police believe their killer was Ken Flanagan, who took his own life after murdering his mother, Ms McClean, and his girlfriend, Ms Knell.
Just hours before the two women were killed, the police received a report of safety concerns about Ken Flanagan.
Sam Lillie, the father of Ms Knell's child, said he contacted both the police and social services on Friday to say he was worried about his child being in Mr Flanagan's company.
No complaint received
On Tuesday morning, a spokesman for the Police Ombudsman confirmed it was examining details about the case, which were given to its office by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
"We have not received a complaint, but police have formally notified us about the circumstances surrounding the murders and provided us with relevant information," the watchdog's spokesman said.
"We are now assessing this information to determine whether there are any matters which require investigation by this office."
Mr Lillie has spoken to newspapers and BBC News NI about his attempts to alert the authorities in the hours leading up to the murders.
He saw Ken Flanagan at his daughter's grandmothers' house on 17 March, which he said "raised a lot of alarm bells" because of the ex-prisoner's previous record.
After considering the issue for two days, Mr Lillie said he woke up on Friday morning with a "really bad feeling something bad was going to happen" and decided to formally report his concerns.
He said he first contacted social services, who noted his concerns and then advised him to also contact the police.
Mr Lillie said he was aware that police could not take action unless a crime had been committed.
"I knew that even before I went to the police station, so I knew I was wasting my time going there, but I did what they told me to do," he said.
'No evidence of immediate concern'
Police have since confirmed that they received a report of concern for the safety of a child on Friday, 19 March.
"Following review, there was no evidence of immediate concern for the child's safety and the caller was provided with advice in respect of the matter," said Ch Supt Davy Beck.
The two women were found dead at separate addresses in Newtownabbey on Friday night.
Police said they received a report of a stabbing at Derrycoole Way, Rathcoole, at 22:55 GMT on Friday and found a woman's body at the scene.
Officers were then called to a house at Glenville Road, where a second woman was found dead and Ken Flanagan was found unconscious.
He was given first aid but was subsequently pronounced dead.
On Saturday morning, police confirmed they had begun a murder investigation but were "not looking for anyone else" in connection with the deaths.