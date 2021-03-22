Covid vaccines 'should not be bargaining chip'
Vaccines should not be used as a "bargaining chip" or treated as a commodity, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said.
Her comments follow a warning by the European Commission that Covid vaccine exports could be blocked to countries including the UK.
"Let me be very clear on vaccines - they shouldn't be a commodity, they shouldn't be traded," Ms O'Neill said.
"They should be given to those who need them the most."
Ms O'Neill's comment were made as the Department of Health confirmed one further coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland, bringing the department's death toll to 2,105.
There were also 87 confirmed new cases of the virus reported.
There are 160 people in hospital with coronavirus, 15 are in intensive care and 12 are being ventilated.
Latest figures show that across Northern Ireland 746,254 people have now received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 78,496 have received two.
Ms O'Neill told the assembly on Monday that there should be a global effort to have people vaccinated.
"What happens in this part of the world in the pandemic has implications for what happens elsewhere and vice versa," she said.
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said last week that if Covid vaccine supplies in Europe do not improve, the bloc "will reflect whether exports to countries who have higher vaccination rates than us are still proportionate".
Taoiseach Michael Martin said it is vital that supply chains were kept open.
Speaking on Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Mr Martin said: "Once you start putting up the barriers, other people start putting up barriers globally and it could lead to everybody losing. We'd all lose in that situation."
"I think this is a retrograde step."
EU leaders will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss their plans.
Officials confirmed Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday about the ongoing issue, which would affect exports of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made in Europe.
Downing Street said Ms von der Leyen had told Mr Johnson earlier this year that the EU was not intending to restrict exports of vaccines.