Coronavirus: No further Covid-19 related deaths in NI
- Published
There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland according to the Department of Health.
Its total death toll for the pandemic remains at 2,103.
Another 159 people have tested positive for Covid-19. In the last seven days there have been 1,085 cases diagnosed.
The department updated its daily dashboard on Saturday afternoon, which shows there are 156 Covid-19 inpatients across Northern Ireland's hospitals.
A total of 18 people are in intensive care, 16 of them are on ventilators.
On Friday, for the seventh week in a row, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), reported a drop in the number of death certificates which mentioned Covid-19.
The virus was mentioned on 32 deaths certificates in the week to Friday 12 March, according to Nisra.
That is one fewer than the previous week and brings its total of Covid-related registered deaths to 2,871.
The Department of Health recorded 2,098 deaths by the same date.
Nisra's figures are higher because it records mentions of the virus on death certificates, whereas the department bases its figures on a positive test result.