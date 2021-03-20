Newtownabbey: Murder investigation launched after three found dead
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after three people were found dead at separate properties in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
Police said the incidents were linked and have launched a double murder investigation.
A woman was found at a property in Derrycoole Way just after 22:55 GMT following a report of a stabbing to police.
Another woman and a man were then found at a house on Glenville Road.
"An unconscious male was located in the property. Despite the provision of first aid, the male was pronounced dead," said Det Ch Insp John Caldwell.
"On searching the property, another deceased female was located.
"While we have launched a murder investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents which we believe are connected."