Bernard McGovern jailed for assaulting former Quinn directors
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
An amateur boxer has been jailed for three years and three months for assaulting two directors of the former Quinn group of companies.
Bernard McGovern, 24, from Springtown Road in Kinawley, County Fermanagh, admitted attacking Kevin Lunney and Dara O'Reilly at a service station in County Cavan on 1 February 2019.
He was sentenced on Friday.
Mr Lunney and Mr O'Reilly were having lunch in Ballyconnell when they were attacked.
Cavan Circuit Court was previously told McGovern punched Mr Lunney up to eight times in the face, leaving the chief operating officer with a broken nose and swollen eye.
The court also heard that McGovern threw a cup of boiling water in the face of Mr O'Reilly, the chief financial officer.
More to follow.