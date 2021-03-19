Covid-19: NI schools 'should show flexibility' on uniforms
Northern Ireland's schools should be encouraged to show flexibility around relaxing rules on school uniforms as more pupils return to class, Peter Weir has said.
The education minister was asked by Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler about the issue.
All primary school pupils will return on Monday.
Mr Butler said that children might need to wear warmer clothes due to the need to keep classroom windows open.
In a statement to BBC News NI, he also said "ill-fitting uniforms" would not be easy to replace so late in the school term while many parents are on "tight budgets".
Post-primary students in years 12 to 14 will also return on Monday, while those in years 8 to 11 will go back on 12 April, after the Easter break.
Mr Weir said changing uniform requirements was a matter for schools' boards of governors to decide directly.
"I think it is appropriate and I would certainly encourage them, although I don't have any power over that," he told the assembly on Thursday.
"This needs to be looked at particularly in a flexible manner, even on a short-term basis."
'Parents challenged'
Mr Weir added there was a wider discussion about the direct requirements of school uniforms and their cost, which needed addressed in the long-term.
"Particularly as we look to the near future, there is merit in showing flexibility to schools around circumstances," he said.
In his statement, Mr Butler said the return to school would be a "relief" for parents, teachers and pupils but the need for schools to stay well ventilated in order to "fight against community transmission" created a possible problem with school uniforms.
"The aging school estate and unpredictable inclement weather pose issues for principals as they try to balance safety and a comfortable environment to reintegrate and educate pupils," he said.
"I have had many communications from parents and carers, both previously and recently, concerned that due to open windows in classrooms and the resultant temperature drop, their children would be warmer and therefore more comfortable in alternative clothing.
"There is also the challenge for some parents that with such short time remaining on the current school year ill-fitting uniform cannot be replaced due to tight budgets."