Brexit: Some tobacco products withdrawn from NI market
Dozens of cigarette and tobacco products are being withdrawn from Northern Ireland's shelves because of Brexit and the NI Protocol.
The move is the result of different packaging rules for goods sold in the EU and Great Britain.
Products in Northern Ireland must carry an EU health warning, which is different from the rest of the UK.
As a result, two major cigarette producers have decided to "delist" their less popular products.
JTI and Imperial Tobacco said it would cost too much to put separate pictorial health warnings on packs.
All the major cigarette brands will still be available, but variations - such as some 10 packs, certain sizes of tobacco pouches and some cigar packs - will disappear.
'Small reduction in range'
Wholesalers had been made aware that products may be withdrawn, but the tobacco giants have now pinpointed specific lines and have been informing tobacconists and stores selling cigarettes.
In a statement to BBC News NI, tobacco giant JTI said: "The post-Brexit requirement to have different packaging in Northern Ireland (i.e. different health warnings) will mean a very small additional reduction in our NI product range.
"JTI's product range in Northern Ireland remains extensive and whenever we delist a product, we always take consumer needs into careful consideration to ensure we have a range of alternatives and pack formats/sizes available within our brand portfolio for adult consumers to choose from."
JTI declined to say which products it was withdrawing, but a list seen by BBC News NI includes varieties of well-known brands such as Silk Cut, Benson & Hedges, Berkeleys and Condor tobacco.
Imperial Tobacco also said the post-Brexit arrangements had impacted the packaging on goods it sends to Northern Ireland.
"In order to reduce the complexity involved, we are delisting a number of brand variants on offer in the region," it said.
"These products account for less than 5% of our total volumes in Northern Ireland and we remain committed to supplying a wide range of quality products to meet the needs of our consumers."
The brand varieties affected include Richmond, JPS Superkings and Lambert & Butler.
One local wholesaler has written to retailers to say new codes will be introduced to differentiate between tobacco products being sold in Great Britain and those for sale in Northern Ireland.