BBC News

British exports to Ireland fall by almost €1bn

By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightReuters

The Republic of Ireland imported almost €1bn (£856m) less of British goods in January compared with the same month in 2020.

That represents a fall of 65%, with the decline of Great Britain food imports even steeper, down by 75%, according to Ireland's Central Statistics Office.

January was the first month of post-Brexit trading arrangements.

This meant Great Britain goods faced a range of new customs and regulatory controls when entering Ireland.

Some of the decline may have been influenced by stockpiling; imports of Great Britain chemical and pharma products were by down by 60% but that followed a spike in imports during December.

There may also have been some pandemic factors, for example the lockdown of hospitality may have had an effect on food imports.

Increase in NI-RoI trade

However, food imports from the wider EU were only down by 13%.

Irish goods exports to Great Britain also fell, though not so dramatically.

They were down by €149m (£127) or 14% with exports of food down by 33%.

However, trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland increased compared to last year.

Imports from Northern Ireland were up by 10% from €161m (£137m) euros to €177m (£151m) while exports to Northern Ireland were up 17% from €170m (£145) to €199m (£170m).

That may reflect the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol which means continuing frictionless trade between the two parts of Ireland.

Related Topics

More on this story