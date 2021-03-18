Alterity Investments: Plans to redevelop former BHS Belfast store
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The former BHS store in Belfast city centre has been sold to an NI property developer.
Alterity Investments has plans to refurbish and reconfigure the 70,000 sq ft site.
A small part of the former shop is now occupied by Guineys department store, but that does not form part of this deal.
Alterity director Richard Faloon said the developers were confident about the ability of city centre retail to bounce back.
As part of its proposed redevelopment of the building, Alterity also intends to work with Belfast City Council to rejuvenate Castle Arcade, a small passageway which runs through the property.
Alterity is a significant retail landlord in Belfast city centre.