Alterity Investments: Plans to redevelop former BHS Belfast store

By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor

Published
image captionAlterity Investments has bought the vacant Belfast city centre building

The former BHS store in Belfast city centre has been sold to an NI property developer.

Alterity Investments has plans to refurbish and reconfigure the 70,000 sq ft site.

BHS closed in 2016 and most of the Belfast property has been empty since then.

A small part of the former shop is now occupied by Guineys department store, but that does not form part of this deal.

image captionBHS collapsed in 2016 with the loss of 11,000 jobs across the UK

Alterity director Richard Faloon said the developers were confident about the ability of city centre retail to bounce back.

As part of its proposed redevelopment of the building, Alterity also intends to work with Belfast City Council to rejuvenate Castle Arcade, a small passageway which runs through the property.

Alterity is a significant retail landlord in Belfast city centre.

