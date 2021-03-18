NI economy 'likely shrank' in last quarter of 2020
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The NI economy likely shrank in the last quarter of 2020 as new lockdowns were imposed, official figures suggest.
Output in the service sector, the largest segment of the private sector, was down by 5% compared to the previous quarter.
Services output has faced huge swings as a result of the pandemic.
In the second quarter of 2020, it fell by 18% before bouncing back by more than 22% in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter movement was not so dramatic and most of the fall was accounted for by retail and hospitality which fell by almost 8%.
Transport-information and business services both saw quarter-on-quarter growth.
The production sector, which is mainly manufacturing, also saw a fall in output during the fourth quarter of 2020 but it was a marginal decrease of 0.3% compared to the previous quarter.
It was a mixed picture across manufacturing sub sectors: there were in decreases in textile (10.1%); engineering (2.6%) and metal products (0.3%).
This decrease was partially offset by increases in the food (1.9%); other manufacturing (1.5%) chemicals/pharmaceutical products (0.9%)